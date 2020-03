SHARE:

A sea of students cover the courtyards of the campus. Red canopies and several tables full of colorful supplies and student resources fill the quad. Striking posters drive the attention of many. Behind the tables, the members of the student government stand and welcome passersby. A long line of students wait to receive food and snacks as a welcome gift.

Welcome Week was an occasion hosted by Associate Students at Pasadena City College (ASPCC) from Feb. 18 to 20. The prime event took place at the main campus, but was also hosted at the Foothill and PCC Rosemead facilities on a smaller scale.

The purpose of this event was to welcome all scholars, feed as many people as possible, let students know that there are many resources they can take advantage of.

One of many on-campus resources available for all students is the Math Success Center, located in R406, where free tutoring is offered for all math courses taught at PCC.

“This year, our tutors went through a rigorous training program, and we now are offering a lot more tutoring, workshops, handouts, and study tips available for all students,” said Joshua Hidalgo, instructor of the Mathematics and Computer Science division. “We have resources for students such as calculators, books, laptops, as well as study rooms.”

“Food for Thought” was an activity hosted on the last day of Welcome Week. It gave students food in exchange for expressing their opinions on specific topics such as health services and resources for disabled students. Since the ASPCC represents and receives support for students, they wanted to know what the student community’s opinion was regarding these topics so they could properly represent them.

“Events like these give us the opportunity to speak up but be anonymous,” said student Jose Galvez.

Some bills and policies that students could respond to were H.R. 4073, which prevents incarcerated individuals from receiving Federal Pell Grants, and H.R. 4577, which increases resources and encourages higher education for disabled students. They wrote on blue Post-it Notes for policies they agreed with and pink Post-it Notes for ones they didn’t.

“The event gives you the opportunity to get other people’s opinions on certain things,” said student Julissa Banuelos. “I would definitely go to another one because it gives you the chance to meet new people and at the same time help people who are afraid to speak up.”