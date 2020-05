SHARE:

Student Kevin Seavers grew up with a great passion for sports. He remembers a childhood filled with memories of himself playing baseball, basketball and football. His love for sports always filled his days, which included waking up to watch ESPN and re-runs that involved Pete Rose, a baseball player who he admired and could also relate to.

“I liked him because he wasn’t as big as some of the other players, but he was tough and gritty,” said Seavers. “That’s how I felt about myself. I wasn’t as tall or as big as some of the other kids, but I worked hard.”

Seavers decided to pursue a career in baseball at the age of five after completely falling in love with the sport. His days were consumed with nothing else but baseball. He even admitted to his family, friends and teachers that he didn’t have a backup career plan because he was certain he would succeed in baseball.

He later made his high school baseball team, but quit after feeling disheartened from constantly being benched by his coach. That experience left a sour note in Seavers’ memory, which even drove him to stop watching baseball altogether.

“[The coach] actually discouraged me from playing, so I quit,” said Seavers. “It broke my heart. I felt like baseball had cheated on me.”

All those feelings changed about 10 years ago, when a friend of his invited him to a Dodger game. He remembers being reluctant at first, but couldn’t resist when he learned that their seats would be ten rows behind home plate. Like most people in attendance, Seavers purchased a Dodger Dog and a Dodger cap. The Dodgers won that game and the ambiance of it all brought him back to his roots.

“I walked out of that stadium with a smile and a feeling that I hadn’t felt since I was a child,” said Seavers. “I still loved her.”

Fast-forward to present day—Seavers’ days are still consumed with his love for sports. Lately, he’s been writing articles for the PCC Courier in the day and passing down all of his sports wisdom to his four-year-old son, Hendrix, in the evening. In addition to fatherhood, Seavers is part of the work force full-time and studies journalism part-time. He gives credit to his wife, Nancy, who pushes him to pursue his dreams in journalism.

“My wife and son bring me so much joy,” said Seavers. “They’re allowing me to go to school and pursue one of my life-long dreams. I don’t ever want to let them down, so I try to put everything that I have into each article.”

It’s no secret that Seavers mostly covers sports for the PCC Courier, but the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected his writing. Since the California Community College Athletics Association cancelled sports in the middle of March, he has found it difficult to get in contact with athletes, coaches and school administrators—people who he often looked towards for sources.

Once the pandemic is over, Seavers plans on transferring to USC, Northwestern or UCLA in order to obtain bachelor’s in communication or journalism. This short-term goal will enable him to pursue his long-term goal of being a radio host on his own sports show.

“As much as I love writing about sports, I love debating and arguing sports. I could do it all day,” said Seavers. “I’d be as giddy as a fat kid inside of a candy store.”