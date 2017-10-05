Lancers’ Lives: Finding footing at PCC

Naomi Lua is a recent Temple City High School graduate and first year student at PCC. She loves art but she ultimately wants to work with kids.

“This is my first year here and I like it. When I graduated from Temple City I didn’t know what I wanted to do as a career and I decided I want to go to a community college first to build a background and go from there.”

“I just want to explore my interests while I’m getting all my GE classes. And that way when I transfer I’m way more sure of what I want, and where I want my career to go. But I really want to get those english and math classes done so I can take more classes that explore my interests.”

“One thing I never did in high school was extracurricular activities. I was never in clubs or anything. And this year after the fair I signed up for Queer Alliance, it stood out the most to me. I haven’t gone to a meeting yet but I’m looking forward to seeing what it’s about.”

“I would say that painting is one of my favorite hobbies but I don’t know how to make that a career. I also know I want to transfer to either Cal State LA or USC and I’m not sure if that matches with that specific hobby.”

“I love kids though and I would love to work with kids. That’s why I’m taking a child development class. Maybe I could include art in wanting to work with kids. I don’t know yet, that’s why I’m here.”

“I like it so far because I love being independent and I have time to figure out what I want to do before I transfer. I’m definitely not in a hurry.”