Clubbing during Club Rush

As students walk through the center of the campus, they pass by aisles of booths on both sides, glancing over the eye-catching signs that consist of glitter-like substances and the colorful texts inscribed in each club’s posters. A variety of club’s merchandises consisting of sweatshirts and T-shirts are placed on the tables, along with an assortment of sugary treats scattered everywhere. Their ears are drawn to the salsa music playing in the background, and their eyes are directed towards the dancers lined up, dancing to the rhythmic beat. The quad is filled with life during Club Rush, and it is reflected in the eyes of the quad-goers.

A beginning of a new semester marks an important endeavor for students. Waking up early, traveling to school, hastily reading through an assignment, and studying for exams are just some of those struggles. While returning students are already familiarized with one another, new students are lost in the sea of waves of unfamiliar faces.

During Club Rush, however, there are many fun-filled activities and options where one can make friends, join groups that cater to their interest, and socialize with other students.

“The clubs are great and exciting,” said Nadar Onei, student and president of Creative Tech Studio. “Salsa club was really awesome. They’re sparking everyone’s interest and doing a really good job.”

From coding with other coders, to volunteering with volunteers, and even networking with networkers, students at PCC can join numerous clubs that are tailored to their interests.

Collegiate Association for Principal (CARP) takes it up a notch and emphasizes the importance of unity, while volunteering and giving back to the community.

“This semester, we’re focusing a theme on unity,” said vice president Yuka Oiwa. “In order to make a difference in this world, you need to work together and inspire others to become unified.”

Another organization called Alpha Gamma Sigma (AGS), which serves and promotes character and civic responsibility, is a California community college scholastic honors society. The club emphasizes on building good character, knowledge, and judgment.

Not only does the club promote moral characteristics through volunteering at community services, AGS also offer college campuses tours and scholarships throughout the Fall and Spring semester.

“We’re planning on having more campus tours [like at UC Berkeley], sometime around mid-November,” said President of AGS and VP student affairs Dominic Kyle Ypil. “And we have a lot of opportunities [for] this semester.”

Students that are interested in academically exceeding in their classes or transferring to a well-rounded university can join various academic groups—such as the Academic Support Club or the Honors Club.

Although honors students are encouraged to partake in the Honors club, non-honors students can participate in the club and learn more about the resources they offer: whether it be offering college application workshops, alumni panels, and tips on presenting at the Honors Transfer Council of California Honors (HTCC).

“We generally do the same thing year to year,” said Honors Coordinator Brian Kennedy, who is also an English professor at the school. “Some of it is based on transfer and [advice] on presenting at a research conference. We also have an event called the Alumni panel, and it’s where we bring back our [past PCC alumni] who transferred.”

Despite the program requiring students to maintain at least a 3.2 gpa, being qualified for English 1A and enrolled in an honor class every few semester, there are no requirements to be in the Honors club.

“All of these events are open to anybody,” he continued. “You don’t have to be a club member, and to be in the Honors club, you don’t have to be an honor student.”

Students who are drained from their school work or burdened by their part-time jobs can de-stress themselves by joining an “all-or-nothing” dance club: the Candela Salsa Club, a group that teaches students to dance Salsa and Bachata.

“This club is a big way to get out of your comfort zone,” said Joanne Enriquez, who is vice president of the club. “You’re dancing with other people, and you really need to put yourselves out there.”

When it comes to events like this, especially during Club Rush, students interact with others, and possibly make new friends by joining other clubs.

One just may find a community.