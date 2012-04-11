  1. Home
English Instructor Robert Oventile was a student at PCC about 30 years ago before he transferred to UC Berkeley where he majored in English.

            One of the best things Oventile remembers was the transition from Arcadia High School to PCC and then transferring to a four-year university. “I was able to decide what I wanted to major in, after exploring different classes,” said Oventile.

            One of the worst things about college was when Oventile went to his graduate program at UC Irvine. “The friends that I had at PCC mostly all went to Berkeley. After graduating we all went our separate ways. Being at UC Irvine was hard for me especially since I was being separated from my friends that had been with me throughout my college life,” said Oventile

            The most interesting thing Oventile learned while being in college was how much change a college course could bring about in a student. “The experiences I had at PCC as a student really carried me through Berkeley and UC Irvine,” said Oventile.

            If Oventile could go back and change something it would be to take more lecture classes. “I did take some lecture classes but I wish I could have taken more at PCC,” said Oventile.

            One thing Oventile knows now that he wish he could’ve known back then, “it’s never too late to start doing what you like,” said Oventile

“I would recommend his class to other students, because I know he is a great professor,” said Mayra Jaime, history major and past student of Oventile.

Oventile published his first book, “Impossible Reading: Idolatry and Diversity in Literature” in 2008 and is currently working on his new book, entitled “What is a Muse?”  

Professor Robert Oventile, PCC English Division. Professor Oventile has been at PCC since 1992. He is now taking a trip to the PCC Oregon Shakespeare Festival in August. (Fuel/Courier)

One Reply to “A Look Back: English Instructor Robert Oventile”

  1. BILL MCCARTHY says:
    April 20, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Professor Oventile was my greatest academic experience. When it comes to english, literature, analysis, comprehension, and research, he engages the student to think outside the box while encouraging mindful critique.
    Professor Oventile, thanks for your knowledge, experience, professionalism, and dedication..

    Reply

